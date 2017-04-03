The Gamekeeper

Join us in congratulating Portia Simpson on her newest success! Gamekeeper, deer stalker and friend of The American Outdoorsman, Portia has written a new book on her gamekeeping experiences on the Isle of Rum in Scotland. As one of the first women in Scotland to qualify as a master gamekeeper at the mere age of 24, Portia shares her story on breaking into a traditionally conservative and male-dominated profession, and managing wildlife throughout the rugged and stunning landscapes of Scotland. Be sure to get your copy of “The Gamekeeper”!

Read more about Portia and her new book:  http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/look-stalking-gory-truths-female-gamekeeper/

Purchase your copy here.

