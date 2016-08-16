Asian Carp Extreme Bowfishing
August 16, 2016 4:51 pm
The American Outdoorsman takes you to the Illinois River to hunt…I mean fish…for the Asian Carp. Join Chris Brackett, Gene Price, and Steve Bailey as they actually shoot a bow and arrow at these giant jumping fish.
